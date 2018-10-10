Jesus Take The Wheel: Black Couple Attacked By Airbnb “Super Host” Who Broke Into His Own Rental

Black Couple Attack By Airbnb Host

We’ve heard some CRAZY Airbnb stories in our day, but this one might take the cake.

According to a DailyMail report a Black couple who rented a house in Los Angeles was scared to death when the same “super host”, JJ, who greeted them with a bottle of wine crashed through a window into the property just one day after they checked in.

Jaleesa Jackson and Chiedozie Uwandu were sound asleep at 5:30AM when they awoke to a man banging on their front door “I know you’re in there, Kevin!” Jackson told the man to go away then called JJ to tell them what had happened.

‘Yeah, that was me. Sorry about the confusion. Life’s too short for me to give you an explanation. Have a nice time in LA.’

Huh?! Yeah…so anyway, the next morning things got even crazier when JJ smashed through a window wearing a hood over his head and demanded that they pay “cleaning fees”. Uwandu tackled the man before he fled the scene and the couple called 911 to report the attack.

Police deployed helicopters and patrol vehicles and eventually brought JJ back in handcuffs. During this scene an elderly lady came over to see what was going on. Why? Because SHE had rented the building to JJ and JJ was renting out to other people without her consent.

Airbnb offered to put the couple in another property, but they opted to get a hotel that ultimately cost them $2,300. They asked the company for $5,000 for the inconvenience, but they would only agree to $2,500 plus 5 therapy sessions to deal with the trauma. The couple declined.

Crazy, right?