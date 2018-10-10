Masika Kalysha Talks Depression, Fetty Wap’s Baby Mamas And More [Video]

Masika Kalysha Talks About Quitting “Love & Hip-Hop”

Masika Kalysha did an interview with “Middays with Jazzy McBee” on Streetz 94.5 where she revealed she’s been depressed for the past three or four years because of her role on “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood”. She reveals that she quit the show not knowing what was next, then Bow Wow (who she’s known since her teenage years) reached out offering her the opportunity to come to Atlanta to work on her music and have the chance to tell her story as part of the cast of WeTV’s “Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta.”

One thing she was saying that really stood out to us was that she had to step away from LHHH because they were creating situations that wouldn’t actually happen in real life that would affect her child in the long run.

Masika also spoke about getting sad story DM’s asking for handouts, sending CashApp requests etc. She said she’s struggling enough to help her own family, saying she has to help her mom, nanny etc. and just trying to get her own life together. She cautioned listeners “You have to do it for yourself.”

If you are anything like us you may laugh when Jazzy asks Masika if she gets along with everyone and she says she gets along with most of the cast but that there are other irrelevant people who hate her because she’s “so beautiful.” Hmmmmmm. Do y’all think that’s really the case? She’s definitely an attractive woman but we’re pretty sure she’s not everybody’s type. She breaks it down by saying, “I’m so happy, if you hate me, you gotta hate your self. Beautiful women, secure women, happy women, they love me and I love them. If you’re a beautiful woman and you don’t like me there’s something wrong with you, you gotta be insecure, there’s something about me that makes you feel inadequate, and you’ll see some of that.”

Do you agree that this is probably the case? Or do you think that people who think like Masika are narcissistic? Masika also says her child is not for sale and won’t be on the show.