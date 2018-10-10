Quavo Drops A Music Video For “Bubble Gum” Starring Draya Michele [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
The Migos celebrated as a unit last night (well, Takeoff was nowhere to be found) when the group won the American Music Award for Best Pop/Rock Duo Or Group–but now, it’s Quavo’s time to shine.
As he gears up for the release of his first solo project Quavo Huncho, the Atlanta native drops a visual for his single “Bubblegum” starring none other than Draya Michele.
Check out the futuristic video, co-directed by Quavo and Daps, below.
