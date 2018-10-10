Everything Is Love: Sweet Beysus’ Backstage Reunion With Mathew Knowles Has A Special Place In Her OTR II Highlight Reel
Hubby Hov already told y’all — nobody wins when the family feuds… It’s officially a wrap for Beyoncé and Jay Z’s On The Run II tour and the Queen Bey took some time to reminisce over the tour on Instagram:
“Thank you to all of our loved ones who came out to support OTR2,” Bey captioned a series of BTS photos from the tour. “And a huge thank you to the hardest working crew in show business. We couldn’t have done this without each of you beautiful human beings.”
Bey’s father and former manager Mathew Knowles was prominently featured in several of the photos, making it very clear that despite whatever problems the family has struggled with in the past, they remain very close.
Bey’s #1 fan, her mom Tina Lawson also posted images of Mathew and her daughter together backstage in Seattle — and even included some with her in the picture as well.
Love seeing this in Seattle ! Daddy and daughter❤️
Beyonce , her dad and me backstage OTR11 concert Seattle. ❤️
Talk about post-divorce family goals!
Beyoncé also posted a special message for her hubby:
To Shawn Carter, my Clyde, my best friend: this journey on OTR2 has been a highlight of my life. Thank you for every moment. I’ll be your hype man any day!
To the Hive and all the fans who supported OTR2, cheers to you and I. Salud!
Another really sweet post Bey did was dedicated to her scholarship winners, many of who got to celebrate their good news at the OTRII.
Thank you to all the brilliant scholarship winners. Continue to dream, work hard, and grind until you own your dream. You make us proud. 🐝🙌🏾
