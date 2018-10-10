Race Matters: EPA Adminstrator Andrew Wheeler “Liked” Racist Meme About The Obamas

EPA Chief Andrew Wheeler “Likes” Racist Obama Meme

The audacity of hell f**k naw! A new report in the Huffington Post details the racist social media behavior of the acting EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler.

One of those behaviors was “liking” a Facebook meme of President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama staring at a banana. Harkening back to the monkey/ape/gorilla epithet that has been hurled at Black folks for hundred of years.

Like most cowardly bigots, Wheeler played dumb when he was confronted and questioned about these “likes”.

He replied to HuffPo via email saying:

“Over the years, I have been a prolific social media user and liked and inadvertently liked countless social media posts,” Wheeler said. “Specifically, I do not remember the post depicting President Obama and the First Lady. As for some of the other posts, I agreed with the content and was unaware of the sources.”

Wheeler’s other “likes” come in the form of right-wing conspiracy theories, conservative extremist rhetoric and other distasteful social media hot takes.

F**k this guy.