Gangsta Hillary? Clinton Says Democrats Can’t Be “Civil” With Republicans After Kavanaugh Confirmation

Her Track Record Might Not Make Her The Most Credible Fighter

It seems Hillary Clinton is calling on Democrats to get gully with the “I ain’t never scared” Republicans.

Following the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Hillary says the time for civility in Congress needs to be put on pause. In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Hillary said Kavanaugh’s swearing in at the White House “further undermined the image and integrity of the court.”

Kavanaugh’s confirmation comes after accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against him. Despite all this, many Republicans still put their guy in the highest court of the land.

Hillary says Democrats need to now be about that life if they want to take on the rigid Republicans in Congress.

“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about,” Clinton told Christiane Amanpour from CNN. “That’s why I believe, if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again.”

Clinton also wasn’t surprised by Trump’s support of Kavanaugh. At his swearing in, Trump apologized to Kavanaugh and his family for the “terrible pain and suffering” they supposedly endured when women were speaking out against him.

“The President’s been true to form,” Clinton said. “He has insulted, attacked, demeaned women throughout the campaign – really for many years leading up to the campaign. And he’s continued to do that inside the White House.”

Ironically, Hillary also critiqued the Republican party’s “lust for power,” when the Democratic party has also been critiqued for the same thing. According to USA Today, she told Amanpour, “When you’re dealing with an ideological party that is driven by the lust for power, that is funded by corporate interests who want a government that does its bidding, you can be civil but you can’t overcome what they intend to do unless you win elections.”

One of the main critiques against Hillary during her presidential run against Trump back in 2016 was her major ties to corporations.

This begs the question? Will Hillary and other Democrats in Congress really be “un-civil” on behalf of the everyday working-class Americans?

You tell us.