For The Culture: Tracee Ellis Ross Wore All Black Designers To Host The AMAs

Tracee Ellis Ross Rocked All Black Designers At American Music Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross is really out here doing it for the culture with her hosting gig at the 2018 American Music Awards.

“I’ve featured black designers in all of my AMAs press looks, and will do the same for all my show looks tonight!” the Blackish star tweeted on Tuesday prior to the program. “Stay tuned for look-by-look details!”

She later added on Instagram that she did it all “FOR THE CULTURE” tagging her outfits and the designers piece-by-piece to pay homage and give credit.

With that being said, Ross’ outfits for the show were complete show stoppers. Tracee walked the red carpet in a pink suit by Pyer Moss accessorized with a Jacob & Co. choker, heels by Christian Louboutin and earrings by Mattia Cielo and Djula Jewelry.

In the actress’ opening dance number, the returning AMA host changed into a custom cape by Dapper Dan for Gucci draped over a black sequined Nicolas Jebran bodysuit, later swapping out the skintight number for a glittering gold sequined CD Greene gown.

After that comes yet another outfit swap as Ross changed into something more political with an “I am a voter” T-shirt created by her stylist Karla Welch in collaboration with When We All Vote. She paired that top with a red Shanel Campbell skirt and Aminah Jillil shoes.

One more quick change into the night sees the Blackish star in a glamorous pink tulle gown by Off-White and Louboutin heels, followed by a Sergio Hudson leopard-print catsuit, gloves, and beret, plus Casadei pumps and rhinestoned Gucci sunglasses.

In yet another ensemble swap, Ross goes for something bold with a printed LAVIEbyCK fishtail gown with dramatic bell sleeves, followed by a double-breasted black sequined dress.

The host’s penultimate look featured a belted blue gown paired with shoulder-dusting crystal earrings. And finally, Ross wrapped up the show in a red off-the-shoulder jumpsuit.

