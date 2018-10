Now hold on…

Man Stabbed At Tennessee Haunted House

A night of Halloween fun went awry for a group of Tennesseans who could’ve easily fatally injured one of their friends.

A man is recovering after being stabbed at a popular haunted house in Tennessee. BuzzFeedNews reports that a “thin man” with a skull face approached revelers at a Nashville house and asked one of the women if one of her friends was “f**** around with her.”

When that woman said ‘Yes”, the actor replied; “Well, here, stab him,” and handed her a knife.

The woman thinking it was part of a prank, then stabbed her friend, 29-year-old James Yochim, in the right arm—and was shocked to see blood spurt out.

“As she pulled back she realized that there was blood on the knife,” states the report obtained by BuzzFeed News. “There was a hole in the victim’s shirt and blood was squirting from the victim’s left arm.”