WhiteGuyBlink.Gif: Bakari Sellers’ Commentary On Kanye West’s Ignorance Brought A GIF To Life
- By Bossip Staff
Bakari Sellers Turns Scott Jennings Into A GIF On National TV
Last night on CNN something incredible happened. No, Donald Trump didn’t admit to being a pu$$y-grabbing piece of s#!t, but a white man blow our minds.
While discussing Kanye West’s new MAGA demeanor, panelist Bakari Sellers made a remark that turned fellow panelist Scott Jennings into the real live GIF of a white guy blinking in a shocked manner. It was f***ing phenomenal.
Scott wanted NO parts of that conversation LMFAO!
