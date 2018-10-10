WhiteGuyBlink.Gif: Bakari Sellers’ Commentary On Kanye West’s Ignorance Brought A GIF To Life

Bakari Sellers Turns Scott Jennings Into A GIF On National TV

Last night on CNN something incredible happened. No, Donald Trump didn’t admit to being a pu$$y-grabbing piece of s#!t, but a white man blow our minds.

While discussing Kanye West’s new MAGA demeanor, panelist Bakari Sellers made a remark that turned fellow panelist Scott Jennings into the real live GIF of a white guy blinking in a shocked manner. It was f***ing phenomenal.

.@Bakari_Sellers: "My issue with Kanye West is quite simple — is that anti-intellectualism simply isn't cool." https://t.co/FVeCRODqXl pic.twitter.com/rhH5nWSubZ — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) October 10, 2018

Scott wanted NO parts of that conversation LMFAO!