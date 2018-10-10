Get Your Coin, Kap: Colin Kaepernick Files To Trademark Image Of His Face & Hair

Colin Kaepernick Files To Trademark Black & White Image Of Himself

Colin Kaepernick’s company Inked Flash has filed for the trademark to a black and white image of the activist’s face and hair, according to reports from ESPN.

The filing, which showed up on the website for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Wednesday after being filed last Friday, says that the intent for the trademark is to use the image on all kinds of products from shampoo and hairspray to jewelry and lampshades.

The new filing also says that the image could be used in association with “providing classes, workshops, seminars and camps in the field of self empowerment and awareness to properly interact with law enforcement” as well as in association with “production of television shows and films.”

Carlos Fleming, who handles Kaepernick’s business deals, did not immediately answer ESPN’s request for comment on the situation.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season, but just recently re-emerged as a marketing icon when Nike started using him in the company’s “Just Do It” campaign last month. Using him as a spokesperson caused polarizing reactions, to say the least, with some consumers saying they were more encouraged to buy Nike items, while others chopped the swoosh logo off of their socks.

“I think it’s very smart,” trademark attorney Josh Gerben of Washington-based Gerben Law said regarding Kaepernick’s filing. “Nike made him relevant. Now he can monetize that and promote his movement more.”

Kap has been with Nike since 2011, but the company recently re-signed him to a new deal that sources say will include a small apparel collection.

Kaepernick began selling #ImwithKap items on his website last month, including jerseys, which the site says are currently out of stock. All profits from those items are said to go to Know Your Rights Camp, Kaepernick’s self-empowerment youth charity.

Will you be purchasing shampoo, lampshades, and other goods with Kap’s face on it?!