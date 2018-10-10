AMAs2018 Migos Take Home Favorite ‘Pop/Rock’ Duo & Cardi B Wins Favorite ‘Rap/Hip-Hop’ Artist [Video]

Cardi B And Migos Win At The 2018 AMAS

The Migos took home an American Music Award in a surprising category.

Offset and Quavo hit the stage at the Microsoft Theater to accept the award for Favorite Pop/Rock Duo after beating out groups like Imagine Dragons and Maroon 5.



So Migos are definitely rockstars but winning in the rock category??? Ehhh, that’s a bit of a stretch.

Not only that, Offset’s wife Cardi B also hit the stage to perform “I Like It” and won big, taking home Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist.

See Bardi take home her American Music Award on the flip.