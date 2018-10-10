#AMAs2018 Migos Take Home Favorite ‘Pop/Rock’ Duo & Cardi B Wins Favorite ‘Rap/Hip-Hop’ Artist [Video]
Cardi B And Migos Win At The 2018 AMAS
The Migos took home an American Music Award in a surprising category.
Offset and Quavo hit the stage at the Microsoft Theater to accept the award for Favorite Pop/Rock Duo after beating out groups like Imagine Dragons and Maroon 5.
So Migos are definitely rockstars but winning in the rock category??? Ehhh, that’s a bit of a stretch.
Not only that, Offset’s wife Cardi B also hit the stage to perform “I Like It” and won big, taking home Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist.
See Bardi take home her American Music Award on the flip.
“I really want to thank my daughter,” said Cardi. “And not just because she’s my daughter but because when I was pregnant, I was just so influenced to be like, ‘Yo I gotta do this. I gotta show people wrong. I gotta prove people wrong. ‘Cause they said I wasn’t gonna make it after I had a baby.”
And my husband, hey, husband,” she said. “Thank you so much, everybody.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.