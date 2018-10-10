In Your Wishful White Dreams: Alec Baldwin Claims Black People Love Him Since He Played Trump

Everybody and their mama has a theory about how Black folks feel with Trump in the White House.

According to Alec Baldwin, Black people are the most afraid of having President Cheetoh, er Trump, as the leader of the free world. He told The Hollywood Reporter,

I don’t know how to say this and I don’t want to get it wrong either, because everything is a minefield of bombs going off, but” — and here it comes — “ever since I played Trump, black people love me. They love me. Everywhere I go, black people go crazy. I think it’s because they’re most afraid of Trump. I’m not going to paint every African-American person with the same brush, but a significant number of them are sitting there going, ‘This is going to be bad for black folks.'”

People do tend to gravitate more to Alec than a lot of his other White peers, but Black folks being “scared” of Trump is a bit of a stretch, no?

Alec Baldwin confused black people being aware of impending bigotry with us being "afraid." Goddammit Tyrone! — Isaiah (@Bboy_Izilla) October 10, 2018

Thoughts?