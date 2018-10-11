Welcome Back! Atlanta Radio Legend Ryan Cameron Returns To The Airwaves At Majic 107.5/97.5

Ryan Cameron Returns To Radio At Majic 107.5/97.5

After a brief hiatus, Ryan Cameron is back! The Atlanta media icon with decades under his belt will return to radio November 5, this time at Urban One’s Majic 107.5/97.5!

According to The AJC, he’ll replace “SiMan” Alexander and Chubb Rock’s afternoon show airing from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Majic fans shouldn’t fret however, SiMan and Chubb will move to 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cameron left radio in January to join Rakanter, a branding firm, and management consulting firm, The Threaded Agency.

He’s still at Rakanter and The Threaded agency and also hard at work as the live game announcer for the Atlanta Falcons and the Hawks.

Cameron told The AJC that in addition to his radio, sports, and firm positions, he wants to create content and strategy for Urban One. One aspect could be digital content in the form of narrated or animated sketch comedy bits.

We’re excited to hear that Ryan Cameron’s back not only on the air but as part of the Urban One family!

Welcome back Ryan!