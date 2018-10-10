Surprise: Michael Bloomberg Re-Registers As A Democrat And Talks Possible Presidential Run In 2020
Bloomberg Considering Presidential Run?
On Wednesday former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg announced that he has registered as a Democrat and posted on social media that it’s “because we need Democrats to provide the checks and balance our nation so badly needs.”
View this post on Instagram
At key points in U.S. history, one of the two parties has served as a bulwark against those who threaten our Constitution. Two years ago at the Democratic Convention, I warned of those threats. Today, I have re-registered as a Democrat – I had been a member for most of my life – because we need Democrats to provide the checks and balance our nation so badly needs.
While Bloomberg has not decided whether he will be officially running against 45 in the 2020 election, Time suggests he has put major dollars behind the Democratic party attacking Republicans on policies such as abortion and gun laws.
Would ya’ll be here for Michael Bloomberg as an official presidential candidate against Agent Orange?
