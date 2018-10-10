Right, Sis! Texas Singer Lynzy Lab Breaks Out The Ukulele, Tells Donald Trump TF AWF

Lynzy Lab Addresses Donald Trump And Brett Kavanaugh In New Song “A Scary Time”

You know wypipo are DONE done with 45 when they dust off the ukuleles to give him a piece of their minds.

After Donald Trump spoke out about the allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh, saying it’s a “very scary time for young men in America,” Texas singer-songwriter Lynzy Lab Stewart decided to respond with a song.

In case you missed it, Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, “It’s a very scary situation where you’re guilty until proven innocent. My whole life I’ve heard you’re innocent until proven guilty, but now you’re guilty until proven innocent. That is a very, very difficult standard. You could be somebody that was perfect your entire life and somebody could accuse you of something.”

In “A Scary Time,” Lynzy trolls 45’s comments with these amazing, factual, and sarcastic lyrics:

“I can’t walk to my car late at night while on the phone/I can’t open up my windows when I’m home alone/I can’t go to a bar without a chaperone/ And I can’t wear a miniskirt if it’s the only one I own/I can’t use public transportation after 7pm/I can’t be brutality honest when you slide into my DMs/I can’t go to the club just to dance with my friends/And I can’t ever leave my drink unattended… But it sure is a scary time for boys…”

Without mentioning Kavanaugh, Lynzy references the amount of time it took his accusers to open up about the alleged assaults:

“I can’t jog around the city with headphones in my ear/I can’t speak out against my rapist after 35 years/I can’t be taken seriously if I’m holding back tears/And I can’t ever speak earnestly about all my fears.”

Listen to Lynzy get in her bag in the clip up top…we did not spot a lie.