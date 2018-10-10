RepresentTheVote WE And The NAACP Make A Difference [Video]

WE tv and The NAACP Partner For Voting Campaign

The time has come to #RepresentThevote and there’s a new campaign encouraging you to do so.

WE tv, the #1 cable network for African-American viewers on Thursday nights, recently announced the launch of a new campaign produced in partnership with the NAACP that encourages watchers to make their voices heard by voting on November 6.

The non-partisan effort features WE tv talent including Romeo Miller, Trina Braxton, Towanda Braxton and Bossip’s’ Tyler Chronicles delivering the “get out the vote” message that underscores the importance of participating in the democratic process.

Together WE can make a difference! Be sure to go out and vote November 6, without taking that action the room for complaints significantly shrinks. Midterm elections definitely count because they give power to the House and the Senate.

“We are proud to work with our partners at the NAACP on a spectrum of activities, all designed to encourage our influential African-American audience to vote in the upcoming mid-term elections,” said WE tv President Marc Juris. “Our Thursday night viewers are highly engaged with our brand across multiple platforms, creating a perfect opportunity to deliver a powerful and targeted ‘get out and vote’ message. The right to cast a ballot is more important than ever before and WE, along with the NAACP, really can make a difference.”

WE know what WE’re doing November 6, how about you?

For more info visit; NAACP.Org/Vote