Parched: Sterling K. Brown Vaporizes Drawls Once Again With Suave Lewks For ‘InStyle’ Mag

The Actor Also Drops Knowledge On Life As A Family Man & Actor

Sterling K. Brown is trying to be an icon on the low with the various lewks he gifts to the world. First he had Twitter dying of thirst for his shirtless abs pic a couple of months ago.

Now, the This Is Us star is killing the fashion game with an epic photoshoot with InStyle magazine.

Along with his incredible threads, Sterling was dropping jewels on what it’s like to be a husband, a father, and a Black artist in the industry.

On fatherhood, Brown said:

“It’s so cliché, but you don’t know what love is until you have a child. Being a father makes you grounded. When other things in the world aren’t going the way you want them to, you have to learn to shake that off for your kids. You have to take yourself out of yourself.”

As for being a Black actor, Sterling said it can be a double-edged sword when producers use color blindness for casting vs. booking people for a specifically Black roll:

“Color blindness has its place, and it’s opened up multiple doors,” he said. “But being recognized and appreciated for your difference, that is what we’re all striving for.”

And what a difference Sterling has made…

You can check out more of Sterling’s suave pics over at InStyle.

Be sure to stay hydrated.