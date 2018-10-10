Parched: Sterling K. Brown Vaporizes Drawls Once Again With Suave Lewks For ‘InStyle’ Mag
The Actor Also Drops Knowledge On Life As A Family Man & Actor
Sterling K. Brown is trying to be an icon on the low with the various lewks he gifts to the world. First he had Twitter dying of thirst for his shirtless abs pic a couple of months ago.
Now, the This Is Us star is killing the fashion game with an epic photoshoot with InStyle magazine.
“Representation is everything. When you live a long time without seeing yourself on screen, you can actually start to think that you don’t exist.” @SterlingKBrown stars on a hit TV show and has high-profile movies coming out, and he has aspirations of directing and producing. “I’d like to help bring other people’s stories to life—diverse stories with people of color in the forefront rather than the periphery…Being in a position to possibly reverse that is very exciting.” I Photographed by @RobbieFimmano; Styled by @SeanKnight
Along with his incredible threads, Sterling was dropping jewels on what it’s like to be a husband, a father, and a Black artist in the industry.
On fatherhood, Brown said:
“It’s so cliché, but you don’t know what love is until you have a child. Being a father makes you grounded. When other things in the world aren’t going the way you want them to, you have to learn to shake that off for your kids. You have to take yourself out of yourself.”
As for being a Black actor, Sterling said it can be a double-edged sword when producers use color blindness for casting vs. booking people for a specifically Black roll:
“Color blindness has its place, and it’s opened up multiple doors,” he said. “But being recognized and appreciated for your difference, that is what we’re all striving for.”
And what a difference Sterling has made…
An important point in @SterlingKBrown’s skyrocketing career is being cast in roles that are “purposefully black.” “Often characters are written as white by default and then producers or whoever will say, “OK, well, which character could we go ethnic with?’” He tells @GlynisCostin in our November issue. “So once you find a role that’s created with intention—for me it would be Randall, and Darden too, as these parts were written for African-American men—you get a chance to bring all of who you are to these characters. Color blindness has its place, and it’s opened up multiple doors. But being recognized and appreciated for your difference, that is what we’re all striving for.” Read his full interview at the link in bio. I Photographed by @RobbieFimmano; Styled by @SeanKnight
You can check out more of Sterling’s suave pics over at InStyle.
Be sure to stay hydrated.
