D-D-D-DAMN! Fabolous Indicted For FOUR Felonies In DV Case, Could Serve 20 Years — What About Their Rumored “Quickie Matrimony”?

Fabolous Indicted On Four Felony Charges Over Domestic Violence Arrest

Rapper Fabolous is facing some pretty severe charges over his alleged violent brawl with longtime girlfriend Emily B. and her family. Video spread everywhere months ago of Fab threatening Emily B., her father, and brother. The rapper tried to make it go away several times, as we reported, by trying to sort out a plea deal.

Ultimately the rapper rejected the state’s deal. This afternoon, TMZ is reporting he was indicted on FOUR felony charges and could serve up 5 YEARS on each charge if found guilty. That’s 20 years total…d-d-d-d-damn!!! Reportedly, a grand jury in New Jersey indicted the rapper last week on 1 count of domestic violence with significant bodily injury, 2 counts of threatening to kill and 1 count of possession of a weapon (a pair of scissors).

Earlier today we reported that Emily B. and Fab are rumored to have gotten hitched, could this all be fro a reason??? According to to something call the “marital communications privilege”, neither spouse can be compelled to testify as to private, confidential communications between them in either criminal or civil proceedings. So this might work in Fab’s favor. But there’s also video! Ouch!

So far Fab nor his team have addressed his new charges. He has, however, referenced life giving him “lemons” in a recent post…

This is a lot for Fab and Emil B. to digest right now surely. What do YOU think the outcome of all of this will be?