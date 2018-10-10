Tesscense: Tessa Thompson Covers The November Issue Of Esscence Magazine

Tessa Thompson Graces The Cover Of ESSENCE Magazine

To some it may seen like Tessa Thompson became an IT girl overnight, but she’s been one of Hollywood’s hidden gems for a many years, and folks are finally starting to give credit where it’s due.

The Creed II star covered Essence Magazine’s November issue and opened up about everything from working with women in Hollywood to broadening the perspectives of how women of color are portrayed in the media.

In her cover story “London Calling”, Tessa told the mag,

“Obviously, I like the idea of expanding perceptions of what a woman can be and what a woman of color can be. I like to introduce new space.”

The beautiful images were shot by 20-year old photog Shaniqwa Jarvis who’s worked with everyone from NIKE to Supreme. Tessa definitely enjoyed working with Jarvis, telling Essence,

“It feels really refreshing to be shot by a woman. Actresses are so often subject to the male gaze. The highest sense of praise and honor is being seen by a woman and feeling acceptance from other Black women, just a sense of camaraderie and collaboration. That, to me, is so profound.”

Catch the full dope interview, written by Cori Murray, on stands October 26.