The Breakfast Club: Taye Diggs Talks ‘All American’, Racism In Hollyweird And Uncovering His Cakes On Social Media [Video]

Taye Diggs Interview On The Breakfast Club

Taye Diggs is putting Black high school athletics in the spotlight as the star of the new CW drama ‘All American’. This morning he stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about not only the show, but his relationship with race and how it has affected all aspects of his life for better or worse.

Diggs discusses his thoughts on dating white women after his swirly marriage ended in divorce. He also talked about what it meant to become a Black sex symbol and trying to access parts of Hollyweird that are unofficially “whites only”.

Interesting stuff. Take a listen.