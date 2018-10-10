Seen On The Scene: Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Samira Wiley & More In Harlem For “If Beale Street Could Talk” Premiere

Actors LaKeith Stanfield, Samira Wiley & Michael Kenneth Williams Support “Beale Street” Cast At Harlem Premiere

Celebs were out in full force Uptown Tuesday for the premiere of “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

The new film, from critically acclaimed “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins, is an adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel, set in 1970s Harlem, about a pregnant wife-to-be (newcomer Kiki Layne) who fights to free her incarcerated, wrongly accused fiancé (Stephan James).

Lane and James joined their movie’s co-stars, Regina King, Coleman Domingo and Teyonah Parris for the film’s premiere Tuesday night at Harlem’s Apollo Theater.

Actors including LaKeith Stanfield, Naturi Noughton, Malik Yoba, Samira Wiley and Michael Kenneth Williams later joined the cast for an after party a few blocks away at the Red Rooster restaurant.

“If Beale Street Could Talk” will be released Nov. 30 in New York City and nationwide Dec. 7.

Hit the flip for more pics from the night: