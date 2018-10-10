Seen On The Scene: Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Samira Wiley & More In Harlem For “If Beale Street Could Talk” Premiere

– New York, NY – 10/9/18 – NYFF 56 U.S. Premiere of “If Beale Street Could Talk” – After Party
-Pictured: Brian Tyree Henry, Regina King, Michael K. Williams
-Photo by: Dave Allocca/Starpix
-Location: Red Rooster

Actors LaKeith Stanfield, Samira Wiley & Michael Kenneth Williams Support “Beale Street” Cast At Harlem Premiere

Celebs were out in full force Uptown Tuesday for the premiere of “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

The new film, from critically acclaimed “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins, is an adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel, set in 1970s Harlem, about a pregnant wife-to-be (newcomer Kiki Layne) who fights to free her incarcerated, wrongly accused fiancé (Stephan James).

Lane and James joined their movie’s co-stars, Regina King, Coleman Domingo and Teyonah Parris for the film’s premiere Tuesday night at Harlem’s Apollo Theater.

– New York, NY – 10/9/18 – NYFF 56 U.S. Premiere of “If Beale Street Could Talk”
-Pictured: Brian Tyree Henry, Teyonah Parris, Regina King, Colman Domingo
-Photo by: Dave Allocca/Starpix

Actors including LaKeith Stanfield, Naturi Noughton, Malik Yoba, Samira Wiley and Michael Kenneth Williams later joined the cast for an after party a few blocks away at the Red Rooster restaurant.

– New York, NY – 10/9/18 – NYFF 56 U.S. Premiere of “If Beale Street Could Talk” – After Party
-Pictured: Michael K Williams, Naturi Naughton, Stephan James
-Photo by: Dave Allocca/Starpix
-Location: Red Rooster

“If Beale Street Could Talk” will be released Nov. 30 in New York City and nationwide Dec. 7.

