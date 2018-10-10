WELP: Blac Chyna Says She’s Serious About Her Rap Career, Wants To Collab With Drake

Hate it or love it?!

Blac Chyna Speaks On Her Rap Career With The Daily Mail

After already telling DailyMailTV that she has zero regrets about her Rob Kardashian coupledom, Blac Chyna’s speaking on her potential rap career. The British publication’s dropped another tidbit from their interview with the reality star and in it, she’s speaking on a possible future spitting 16 bars.

According to Chy, she’s earned her fame from hard work, not from the Kardashians considering she was already famous before she hooked up with Rob K. According to Chyna her success could be credited to herself and even Drake but NOT the Calabasas kickin’ it family.

“I already was [a celebrity], even back in D.C., I took over that, went to Miami and I was a celebrity down there. Came to LA, same thing. I kind of ran all three states and I’m actually kind of proud of that.”

Chyna’s semi-correct here, she already had some clout from dating Tyga and for that Drake line; “Call up King of Diamonds and tell Chyna it’d be worth the flight” but her status shot up when she “fell in love” with Robby Rob. She also revealed to the publication that after that 2010 shoutout from Drake she “started doing all the music videos and the magazines” and eventually met Tyga.

Now that Chy’s a certified star, she told DailyMailTV that she’s serious about starting a music career and has a small studio in her home. Not only that, she thinks it’d be super fitting to work with Drizzy considering his help with her career.

“I’ve been working on some music,” said Chyna.” I never been the type of person to really coast. I just want to test all my boundaries to see if I can actually kind of do it. ‘My music is actually kind of fire. I have a little bit of singing, a little bit of rapping and I have a little love song.’ She added: ‘We are just testing it out right now. I’m not about to throw myself out there. [I want to] make sure everything is in line.’

SURE THING, SIS.

Do you want to hear a Blac Chyna album???