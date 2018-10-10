New Democrats 2020: Eric Holder Flips Michelle Obama’s Mantra, “When They Go Low, We Kick ‘Em” [Video]

Eric Holder Has A New Mantra For Democrats In 2020

It’s beginning to look more and more like Eric Holder is going to run for President in 2020. The former Attorney General is currently trending on Twitter over some comments that he made this past Sunday in Georgia at a campaign event for Senatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (GEORGIA, GO VOTE!).

Holder has GOPer panties in knots for putting a darker and more sinister spin on Michelle Obama’s famous mantra: “when they go low, we go high”.

As much as we love and adore THE First Lady, we have to concede that the high road isn’t paved and it runs off the side of a cliff. In the age of Donald Trump, it’s probably time for a different approach…

Word up.