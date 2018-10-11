Sh*t We Knew For $200 Alex: #BlackInkCrew Cracked The Case Of Who Vandalized Their NOLA Shop & Folks React Like THIS…

Were YOU watching?

Well, Duh! Ceaser Found Out Sky’s Assaulter, Herbo, Knew Who Vandalized The Shop

Sky knew there was something fishy about the new cat Ceaser hired to work at Black Ink’s New Orleans shop. Since the day they met, Sky and Herb clashed. Call her crazy, but Sky was RIGHT.

Last night on the new episode of Black Ink Crew, Cease and the gang headed back to their Harlem headquarter, and that was where Kitty dropped dime that Herbo KNEW the gang of dudes that tore up their southern gothic style Louisiana store. In fact, Kitty says Herbo used to work with them at a nearby tattoo shop. Well, we did some digging and found out Herb STILL works there. Do you think he set the shop up to get robbed or was it payback from some of his disgruntled ex-coworkers?

Black Ink fans are mildly shocked by the news Sky was RIGHT about this bright-eyed tattoo scratcher named Herb…

So Herb was the one that vandalized the shop. Skye was right about Herb. #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/IjnZnQTBcF — HumbleSpirit❤️ (@Chynarosa) October 11, 2018

After Cease heard the news, he immediately blew up on Alex “for hiring Herb.” Fans thought this was lame, and deflecting since Cease was also mad Puma had med an appearance at the OG shop while he was out (very spicy). Hit the flip to see how more #BlackInkCrew fans reacted to last night’s episode.