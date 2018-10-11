Jim Jones Slapped With 5 Felony Charges And A Possible 20 Year Sentence After June Police Chase

Jim Jones Facing 5 Felony Charges Stemming From June Arrest

According to TMZ, the Diplomats rapper was charged with multiple felonies stemming from a car chase back in June.

Jim Jones was reportedly a passenger in a car that was being chased by authorities in Coweta County, Georgia. After police officers pulled the car over, they allegedly discovered marijuana, oxycodone, Percocet pills, vape cartridges, and two loaded guns inside. Jones and the three other people in the car refused to claim possession of the contraband and were all subsequently booked on weapons and drug-related charges.

Jones has officially been hit with five felonies, including three counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a firearmas as well as a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

His arraignment will take place at the end of the month and he’s looking at 10 years if found guilty of all charges.