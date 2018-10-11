Another One: Mariah Carey Bounces Back With A Second Single, “With You” [Video]

Mariah Carey is coming back in full force, despite her lil petty beef with Ariana Grande. The songstress is making a strong comeback play for late 2018 with a string of new singles, and a video for her latest, “With You.”

Watch as Carey plays up her signature glam by driving a riding around LA in a classic car and strutting down Hollywood Boulevard decked out in a fur coat.

Are you feeling it?

Brian To/WENN.com