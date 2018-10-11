Quavo Yanks Draya Michelle Out Of Video Vixen Retirement In New Clip For “Bubblegum” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Quavo’s solo effort is on the way, and with it is coming several traptastic singles featuring beautiful leading ladies as his video’s subjects. First was his rumored boo Saweetie…followed now by vixen legend Draya Michelle in his new clip for ‘Bubblegum.’

What do you think of Quavo’s latest?

