Get Well: Selena Gomez Has “Emotional Breakdown” In Hospital, Now Getting Mental Health Treatment

Selena Gomez Receiving Treatment For Emotional Breakdown And Mental Illness

Selena Gomez is having a tough go of it.

According to TMZ, the singer has been hospitalized TWICE in the past two weeks and has suffered what is being described as an “emotional breakdown”.

The first time she was taken to the hospital was at the end of September when she was extreme distraught over a dangerously low white blood cell count following her kidney transplant. She was soon re-admitted when her count was still extremely low, this is said to have sent her into a tailspin.

After being admitted Selena “freaked out” and wanted to leave. She began ripping out her IV and caused quite a scene. Selena is now at a psychiatric facility where she is getting DBT (dialectical behavior therapy), a treatment for mental disorders that she has received in the past.

Selena has vowed to take a break from social media after getting a flood of negative comments following ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s engagement to Hailey Baldwin.

Yesterday was World Mental Health day and we can only hope that Selena is getting the care she needs to recover.