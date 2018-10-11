¡Feliz Cumple FOREVA, Belcalis! VH1 Celebrates Cardi B’s Birthday With A 1-Hour Loop Of THIS Memorable Moment [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Cardi B’s Birthday Gets Special Celebration Video From VH1
IT’S A REAL SHOE-THROWER’S BIRTHDAY, BIIIIIIISH!
Today Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar‘s 26th birthday and the folks at her former home, VH1, is celebrating in the most Cardi-tastic way possible.
They have uploaded a video of Cardi’s most infamous Love & Hip-Hop moment in a very…unique way.
Love live…FOREVA! Happy birthday, Belcalis!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.