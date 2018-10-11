¡Feliz Cumple FOREVA, Belcalis! VH1 Celebrates Cardi B’s Birthday With A 1-Hour Loop Of THIS Memorable Moment [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Cardi B’s Birthday Gets Special Celebration Video From VH1

IT’S A REAL SHOE-THROWER’S BIRTHDAY, BIIIIIIISH!

Today Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar‘s 26th birthday and the folks at her former home, VH1, is celebrating in the most Cardi-tastic way possible.

They have uploaded a video of Cardi’s most infamous Love & Hip-Hop moment in a very…unique way.

Love live…FOREVA! Happy birthday, Belcalis!

