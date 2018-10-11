#BlackInkCrew: Ceasar And Walt Flip The F**k Out After Herb Punches Sky In The Face [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Image via Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Ceaser And Walt Are Livid After Fight With Herb

Things get tense in the aftermath of the brawl between Ceaser and Herb at the house party.

From the looks of things, Ceaser and Walt want MORE smoke after stomping out Herb for punching Sky in the face at the house party in New Orleans.

We’ll DEFINITELY be tuned into next week’s episode!

