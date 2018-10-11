On The Rise: Brian Tyree Henry Joins The Already Star-Studded Cast Of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’

Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry Added To The Godzilla vs. Kong Cast

Brian Tyree Henry is expanding his resume in a big way, and this next role seems like a real departure for the Atlanta actor.

Earlier this week, Legendary Entertainment announced that the 36-year-old actor has officially been tapped to star in Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong. Beyond the initial announcement, there aren’t many details about Henry’s character in the upcoming monster flick, but Variety reports that his role will be “significant.”

Henry will join Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, Friday Night Lights’ Kyle Chandler, and Deadpool 2’s Julian Dennison. Beyond the already promising cast, Black Panther‘s Danai Gurira is rumored to star in the project, too.

Back in August, Wingard briefly spoke on Godzilla vs. Kong back, explaining that he wanted audiences to become emotionally attached to the big scary creatures that the movie is centered around.

“I want you to be emotionally invested, not just in the human characters, but actually in the monsters. If I had my way, I want people to really be teary-eyed at the end of the movie, and be that invested in to what’s going on,” he said to Screen Crush. “It’s a massive monster brawl movie. There’s lots of monsters going crazy on each other, but at the end of the day I want there to be an emotional drive to it. I want you to be emotionally invested in them. I think that’s what’s going to make it really cool.”

This installment of Godzilla vs. Kong will mark the fourth of the Legendary and Warner Bros. cinematic universe, and is expected to hit North American theaters in May 2020.

Brian Tyree Henry has been on the rise since landing a breakout role on Donald Glover’s Atlanta. Already being both Emmy and Tony-nominated, the actor has since appeared on hit TV series including This Is Us and How to Get Away With Murder, as well as films such as Widows and White Boy Rick. Henry’s other upcoming projects include The Woman in the Window, Super Intelligence, and Child’s Play.