A Whole Lotta Love: Ella Mai Performs “Trip” For The ‘Tonight Show’ Audience [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Ella Mai Stops By The Tonight Show To Perform Her Latest Hit
Fresh off of her performance at Tuesday night’s American Music Awards, Ella Mai stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a live rendition of her latest hit, “Trip.”
The London native gave the audience a soulful performance of her second entry on the Billboard charts as the track continues to climb.
Check out her performance on Fallon below.
