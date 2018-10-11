“Chad Loves Michelle” First Look: Michelle Williams Reveals Her Swirl Love Hasn’t Kept Her Depression At Bay [VIDEO]
Michelle Williams And Chad Johnson Share First Look At Their Reality Show
Y’all remember a few months back, Michelle Williams and her Pastor fianceé Chad Johnson announced they’d be doing a reality show?
View this post on Instagram
Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Chad and I are so excited to announce a partnership with @owntv in the premiere of our new show Chad Loves Michelle #AndILoveHimToo that we are also executive producers of! I know, I know “Don’t do it,” “Why in the world would you guys put yourselves out there?” This is an awesome, unique opportunity to show what God is doing! We mutually wanted to show our journey to marriage. We invite YOU on Saturdays starting November 3 at 9PM!! Thank you @drhollycarter, @michalinebabich @releveent @inventtv @5a2dalfaro @frawleyphoto @sarahebadi23 @chadjohnson77 #OwnTV #LoveWins #WeGottaHurryUpAndGetMarried #WhatsTakingSoLong? #NoSexUntilMarriage😩 #HelpMeJesus 🙏🏽
If you don’t remember here are their Instagram posts for a refresher…
View this post on Instagram
We are VERY excited to share this WILD & INCREDIBLE journey with the world! We have the best team at @releveent @inventtv and @owntv !! We LOVE this crew so much 💯 ‼️The journey has been fun… interrupted a few times and hit some BIG bumps, but through it ALL we have made it and are better from it! One thing I will say about the show is it’s 100% open and honest and it’s all in REAL time!! Tune in Saturdays at 9 P.M. starting November 3rd, 2018. #ChadLovesMichelle #bcuziDo ! 😉 #realhonestopentv #reallifetv #oprahwinfreynetwork @michellewilliams
The premiere is right around the corner on Saturday November 3rd and OWN just released a first look. Check it out below:
What did you think? Did any of that surprise you? We’re not surprised that the couple has been abstaining but we didn’t expect for Michelle to share so much about her hospitalization.
Will you be tuning in? Hit the flip for more photos of the — we were gonna say happy couple but Michelle has us thinking that’s not the right word — so we’ll just say the lovers, along with their Christian friends (Adrienne and Israel Houghton, Meagan Good and Devon Franklin etc… ).
View this post on Instagram
Watching the #RoyalWedding and I have alllllll the feels!!! What do I wear? What are the colors? Who’s singin? Outdoor or Indoor? Hair Up, Hair Down? Mermaid or A-Line? This year or Next Year? The most important part: Having a loving, healthy MARRIAGE! Not an option!! Although Chad is lookin like “Help Lord!” I’m lookin like “Buckle up babe!” 😂
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
I missed the IG birthday shout out to my beautiful and (insert a million more phenomenal adjectives here) fiancé, due to all we have been facing as of late! Today, I’m “In My Feelings” (not over KeKe either! 😂) because doing LIFE with you @michellewilliams has been one of the greatest experiences anyone could ever have, EVER! This pic was a year ago, when the world found out about “US”… back then, our relationship was flooded with puppy love, a ton of laughter, with fun and new experiences…. but it essentially was untested!!!! If someone would’ve told me that a year later we would have faced all that we have in such a short period… I wouldn’t have believed them and/or ran like my name was Forrest! Today, as the world has dimly seen, we have been tested beyond what I could’ve imagined, proven beyond what I could have desired, and persevered like ONLY God can carry us through (this pic says it all)! Through it all You have remained with a pliable and moldable heart in the hands of our Maker, and that makes me love you even more!! Happy Birthday (ig late) baby! Here’s to All Of me for All of you! 🥂 I love you! #restart
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.