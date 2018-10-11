“Chad Loves Michelle” First Look: Michelle Williams Reveals Her Swirl Love Hasn’t Kept Her Depression At Bay [VIDEO]

Michelle Williams And Chad Johnson Share First Look At Their Reality Show

Y’all remember a few months back, Michelle Williams and her Pastor fianceé Chad Johnson announced they’d be doing a reality show?

If you don’t remember here are their Instagram posts for a refresher…

The premiere is right around the corner on Saturday November 3rd and OWN just released a first look. Check it out below:

What did you think? Did any of that surprise you? We’re not surprised that the couple has been abstaining but we didn’t expect for Michelle to share so much about her hospitalization.

Will you be tuning in? Hit the flip for more photos of the — we were gonna say happy couple but Michelle has us thinking that’s not the right word — so we’ll just say the lovers, along with their Christian friends (Adrienne and Israel Houghton, Meagan Good and Devon Franklin etc… ).