“Chad Loves Michelle” First Look: Michelle Williams Reveals Her Swirl Love Hasn’t Kept Her Depression At Bay [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
Michelle Williams And Chad Johnson Share First Look At Their Reality Show

Y’all remember a few months back, Michelle Williams and her Pastor fianceé Chad Johnson announced they’d be doing a reality show?

Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Chad and I are so excited to announce a partnership with @owntv in the premiere of our new show Chad Loves Michelle #AndILoveHimToo that we are also executive producers of! I know, I know “Don’t do it,” “Why in the world would you guys put yourselves out there?” This is an awesome, unique opportunity to show what God is doing! We mutually wanted to show our journey to marriage. We invite YOU on Saturdays starting November 3 at 9PM!! Thank you @drhollycarter, @michalinebabich @releveent @inventtv @5a2dalfaro @frawleyphoto @sarahebadi23 @chadjohnson77 #OwnTV #LoveWins #WeGottaHurryUpAndGetMarried #WhatsTakingSoLong? #NoSexUntilMarriage😩 #HelpMeJesus 🙏🏽

If you don’t remember here are their Instagram posts for a refresher…

The premiere is right around the corner on Saturday November 3rd and OWN just released a first look. Check it out below:

What did you think? Did any of that surprise you? We’re not surprised that the couple has been abstaining but we didn’t expect for Michelle to share so much about her hospitalization.

Will you be tuning in? Hit the flip for more photos of the — we were gonna say happy couple but Michelle has us thinking that’s not the right word — so we’ll just say the lovers, along with their Christian friends (Adrienne and Israel Houghton, Meagan Good and Devon Franklin etc… ).

