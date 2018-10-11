Sweet Lightskinneded Love: Eva Marcille Shares First Photos From Her Wedding Weekend

Eva Marcille Shares BTS Photos From Her Wedding And Honeymoon

As we previously reported, Eva Marcille traded “I Do’s” with her lawyer/aspiring politician boo thang Michael Sterling on Sunday. Eva is currently enjoying her honeymoon in Greece with her Mr. but she took a few moments of down time to share photos from their nuptials.

My wedding day was so magical! My wedding planner @ellybevents did an absolutely magnificent job! My cousin @terrellmullin was hands-down the best man of honor anyone could ever ask for. ALL Of my bridesmaids is hold such a special place in my heart. @sparkleworx @itscrystalsmith @issajana85 @monique_thehairfreak @shantac @metowi and @seannita you’re my girls for life🌻 and words can’t express my gratitude to my mommy @glam_ma_pigford for being my Rock. #TheSterlings robes by @amandabardenofficial

Just BTS photos for now — we guess we’ll have to wait until “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” finale to see what THE DRESS was looking like. Now as for Eva’s RHOA costars — their outfits can be revealed apparently because Eva posted part of her Housewives gang on her Instagram as well:

My #RHOA Ladies pushed all the way through at my wedding!! Love y’all!

She also shared a shot of her mother and her brother

My mommy @glam_ma_pigford and my big bro @andresmith75 were so fly at my wedding!!! 💋💋

Hit the flip for the honeymoon pictures.