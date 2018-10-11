It’s Always An Applebee’s: 17-Month Old Baby Burned By Scalding Hot Water At Queens Applebee’s

Workers Wait 20 Minutes To Call 911 After Baby Spills Piping Hot Water

Workers at an Applebee’s in Queens, New York waited more than 20 minutes to call 911 after a baby was scalded with burning hot water during a family dinner, according to the family’s lawyer on Wednesday.

17-month-old Cadien Scott Gaffney thought that the cup of scorching water that a server placed on the table where he sat with his family on Friday was meant for him, and just seconds later, the steaming hot water had splashed all over him.

“The baby grabbed for the water,” said Courtnei Patterson, a close family friend. “He thought the water was for him. He grabbed the glass and the hot water — the scalding hot water — fell all over his chest, his legs, everything.”

Patterson also said that the staff at the Rosedale restaurant rushed to fetch paper towels and ointment, but waited 20 minutes to call 911. It wasn’t until outraged patrons who witnessed the accident spoke up that caused Applebee’s staff to finally call the authorities, she said.

“Everybody was just standing there, looking around trying to figure out what to do next,” she said. “No one called 911 right away.” She also added that paramedics did not come into the restaurant and the child had to be taken outside.

Graphic photos of the injury show a bright pink patch where the water hit little Cadien — apparently searing his top layer of skin away. You can look at those here.

Patterson later said that no one at Applebee’s has tried to contact the family to ask about the child.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and child during this difficult time. We are very saddened about this accident,” Applebee’s spokesman Brian Lowe said in a statement on Wednesday. “The safety and security of our guests is always our top priority. We are working closely with authorities and will continue to fully cooperate with their investigation.”

Patterson said that Cadien has been traumatized by the incident. “This is about to be a long journey for this little baby,” Patterson said. “It’s hard. One minute, he’ll forget what’s going on. He tries to play, because, you know, there are other children. The next thing, he’s screaming bloody murder because he’s in so much pain. It hurts me. It hurts me so bad just to see that baby in that condition.”

The family’s lawyer, Sanford Rubenstein, said that a lawsuit against the restaurant is pending.“The child has suffered horrible burns,” he explained. “Appropriate action will be instituted against Applebee’s for the actions of their employees.”