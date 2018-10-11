Nopety Nope Nope: Peep The Bone-Chilling Trailer For Paramount’s “Pet Sematary” Remake (At Your Own Risk)
- By Bossip Staff
New Pet Sematary Trailer
The OG Pet Sematary is STILL scary 29 years later and set the tone for the upcoming remake that looks just as creepy based on this terrifying new trailer (that you should watch at your own risk).
Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over the creeeeeepy Pet Sematary trailer on the flip.
Pet Sematary hits theaters April 5, 2019
