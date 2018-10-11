Nopety Nope Nope: Peep The Bone-Chilling Trailer For Paramount’s “Pet Sematary” Remake (At Your Own Risk)

New Pet Sematary Trailer

The OG Pet Sematary is STILL scary 29 years later and set the tone for the upcoming remake that looks just as creepy based on this terrifying new trailer (that you should watch at your own risk).

Sometimes dead is better. Watch the official trailer for #PetSematary, based on @StephenKing's terrifying novel. In theatres April 5, 2019. pic.twitter.com/Yxiur2v3dP — Pet Sematary (@petsematarymov) October 10, 2018

Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over the creeeeeepy Pet Sematary trailer on the flip.