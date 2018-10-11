Forever FLOTUS: Michelle Obama Reveals This Snarky Secret To Her Barack Obama Marriage [Video]

Michelle Obama Talks Barack Obama During #DayOfTheGirlTODAY Celebration

Our Forever FLOTUS sat down with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie of “The Today Show” for their celebration of today’s “International Day of the Girl” occasion dubbed the #DayOfTheGirlTODAY.

During her time with the hosts, Michelle Obama spoke on life outside of the White House and revealed that she and Forever POTUS Barack Obama are getting their high school senior Sasha Obama prepped for college.

She also told the ladies the secret to their harmonious marriage is “separate bathrooms.” According to Michelle, she gets peeved when Barack enters her bathroom quarters and wonders when he’ll leave.

“One of the keys to a successful marriage is separate bathrooms.” @MichelleObama says about living with @BarackObama in their house #DayOfTheGirlTODAY pic.twitter.com/Odid5WhE0C — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 11, 2018

Hilarious.

In addition to speaking on Barack, she spoke on that viral moment when George W. Bush gave her a mint at John McCain’s funeral.

According to Michelle, it was actually a cough drop and she “loves him to death” because he’s her “partner in crime” and a “funny man.”

“I didn’t realize at the time that anybody noticed what we were doing,” said Michelle. “President Bush and I are forever seatmates because of protocol, that’s how we sit at all the official functions. So he is my partner in crime at every major thing where all the formers gather.” “I love him to death,” she added “He’s a wonderful man. He’s a funny man.”

“I didn’t realize at the time that anybody noticed what we were doing… He is my partner in crime at every major thing where all the formers gather… I love him to death.” @MichelleObama talks about George W. Bush handing her a cough drop (an old one at that!) at McCain's funeral pic.twitter.com/hS9fV0DHjB — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 11, 2018

Wow, who knew these two were that cool?

