Just For Kicks And Giggles: A Gallery Of Black Stars And Their Caucasian Celebrity Look-A-Likes

- By Bossip Staff
Black Celebrities And Their Non-Black Doppelgangers

Ready to be amused?

Once in a while, a Black person might hear “you know who looks like the white version of you?” Even if you don’t agree, to a degree it’s entertaining. Just like the time when Future’s photo adjacent to Meryl Streep made its rounds on Twitter.  They weren’t exact doppelgangers, but the internet collectively chuckled.

In honor of that, and to defy this terrible Venus in retrograde, we gathered a gallery of Black celebs and their non-Black celebrity twins.

Hit the flip and enjoy! Did we miss any?

Future and Meryl Streep.

Jay-Z and Troy Aikman

Nicole Ari Parker and Jennifer Aniston

Amerie and Kourtney Kardashian

Snoop Dogg and Kevin Richardson

Thandie Newton and Gwenyth Paltrow

    Zoe Kravitz and Halsey

    Solange and Macklemore

    Nicki Minaj and Barbra Streisand

     

     

