WTF: 4-Year-Old Brings Crack Home From Bronx Day Care & Gets Rushed To The Hospital

A Bronx mother was horrified last Friday when her 4-year-old daughter brought home capsules filled with crack cocaine.

According to PIX11, Serenity brought the drugs home from her Bronx day care. She told her mom, Sabrina Straker, that another kid gave her his “teeth,” but when Straker looked at the capsules she knew something was off.

“This can’t be what I think it is,” Straker said she thought at the moment. “How did this get in the day care?”

Straker went to the 46th Precinct to alert the police. Narcotics detectives tested the capsules and determined that it was indeed crack cocaine.

Serenity was then rushed to the hospital and tested positive for the drugs. Apparently, she had put one of the capsules in her mouth and then spit it out.

“She could have died if she ingested this,” Straker said. “I was furious.”

Yvette Joseph, the director at the Little Inventors Day Care on Andrews Avenue in the Bronx, said that someone threw the drugs over the fence and it got into the hands of one of the children. “We checked our center thoroughly and all of the children are safe,” Joseph said.

Police are still considering all possibilities, including investigating the family of the child who gave the capsules to Serenity. They’re treating it as an endangering the welfare of a child case.

Meanwhile, Straker wants the day care shut down. She said the staff was at fault for not noticing kids passing around capsules filled with drugs like candy.

“No one was watching the children,” she said. “There are 15 kids in the room with two teachers and two aides, where were they when this was going on?”

There’s no word if the Administration for Children’s Services is investigating the day care yet. So far, only the police are involved.