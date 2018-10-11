Hold Onto Your Wigs: The Funniest ‘RHOA’ Tagline Suggestions For Nene Leakes  

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Season 11 of Real Housewives of Atlanta is less than a month away, which means it’s time for the ladies to start thinking of new tag lines for the show’s opening sequence.

Nene Leakes wasted no time asking fans to help her come up with a new, catchy quip for peach-holding intro, and as always, the Internet came through.

 

Hit the flip for some of the funniest tagline suggestions for the queen of catch phrases, and watch the season premiere of RHOA on November 4. Bloop!

@Spoiltheking: Fruit goes stale, but my peach will always be in season. 

@ariesnotthesign: “We may be done with season 10, but still close your legs to married men.”

@Rudi.reign: Try Jesus, but never try me

@msofficer: Once you’ve snatched one wig, you’ve snatched them all.

@ItsChrisCrocker: I’m never scared, trust! Cause I’m a Sagittarius. Bloop!

@everything_goldiie: Take a Knee-Knee

    @Mike_lewinsky: You throw shade, but I throw money.

    @ncualumni2010: Close your legs to married men, open doors to new opportunities.

    @Bababy_29: Season after season, and I’m still the reason.

    @_theofficialkrissy_: Whew chile, the preggo.

