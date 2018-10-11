R&BeeEeeEeEf: Did Ella Mai BLOCK Song-Swiping Croon Criminal Jacquees On Instagram?
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Ella Mai Vs. Jacquees
We rock with Jacquees and Ella Mai who are currently embroiled in the funniest internet-hyped ‘feud’ ever that took another delicious twist when a now-deleted (or photoshopped?) tweet of Jacquees reacting to being blocked on Instagram by (presumably) Ella Mai surfaced and sparked more hilarious chaos.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Ella Mai allegedly InstaBlocking Jacquees on the flip.
Jacquees allegedly tweeted (and deleted): “Shawty blocked me on ig…damn this sh*t serious ain’t it?” to which the internet responded…
Continue Slideshow
TOO LATE.
Feature photo: Derrick Salters/WENN.com
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.