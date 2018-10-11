R&BeeEeeEeEf: Did Ella Mai BLOCK Song-Swiping Croon Criminal Jacquees On Instagram?

that’s uhh…that’s a nice song you got there. sure would be a shame if somebody added some “eeee-eeee’s” to it… pic.twitter.com/75oz4IYruI — Spooky Julian (@djelzee) October 2, 2018

Ella Mai Vs. Jacquees

We rock with Jacquees and Ella Mai who are currently embroiled in the funniest internet-hyped ‘feud’ ever that took another delicious twist when a now-deleted (or photoshopped?) tweet of Jacquees reacting to being blocked on Instagram by (presumably) Ella Mai surfaced and sparked more hilarious chaos.

“The wheels on the bus go round and round…” Jacquees: pic.twitter.com/rMrvL7TXKh — Iron Giant. ⚪ (@_Bongz_RM) October 4, 2018

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Ella Mai allegedly InstaBlocking Jacquees on the flip.