More Sorcery: Kylie Jenner Gets A Spooky Makeup Makeover By Youtuber James Charles [Video]

Kylie Jenner Gets A Halloween Makeover

Are you ready to see a scary version of the youngest Jenner-dashian? Youtuber James Charles turned Kylie Jenner into a spooky skeleton while using makeup from her new line of Halloween makeup. Kinda cool, considering the billionaire doesn’t NEED to peddle to the internet to sell a product. The new friends talked about all things Kylie Cosmetics, billionaire status, fame, her baby Stormi, and our new friendship…

Are you impressed with the finished look?

