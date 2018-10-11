“Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” Exclusive: Momma Dee And Ernest Truth Or Dare To Share Details About Their Sex Life [VIDEO]

We’ve got an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars airing Friday, October 12 at 9pm ET/PT. The clip below features Momma Dee and Ernest participating in a group session playing “Truth or Dare.” Momma Dee accepts a “dare” where she has to imitate Ernest during sex, while Ernest goes for “truth” and has to answer the one sexual activity he’d like to do that he hasn’t…

Here’s more on the episode:

The couples uncover their issues in the bedroom. Wild fantasies and sexy secrets are exposed in a game of truth or dare! Puma and Quani clash over intimacy while Chris shuts down dirty talk with Desiree. Kim shocks all with a sex confession.

“Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars” airs Friday, October 12 at 9pm ET/PT. Will you be watching?

About ‘Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars’ Season 11

This season, Boot Camp’s most explosive veteran and music vixen, Aubrey O’Day returns with a new man! Aubrey fell for Jersey Shore’s, DJ Pauly D, and his million-dollar smile on Famously Single, but their dueling realities have put them famously in danger! Time is running out for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kim Richards and beau Wynn Katz, who have yet to spark any sexual chemistry in order to get to the next level of commitment. For the Black Ink Crew duo, it’s Puma’s world and his wife, Quani is just living in it! As she struggles to achieve her own goals and aspirations in life, Quani still has not taken on Puma’s last name, Mrs. Robinson. On the brink of a second divorce, Momma Dee and Ernest from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta have one last chance to fix their toxic marriage. After sending Ernest to prison for selling drugs, Momma has own her vices to confront. The Bachelorette darlings, Desiree Hartsock and husband Chris Siegfried, may look like the happily-ever-after newlyweds, but dark and vicious tabloid rumors continue to haunt them after Desiree was dumped on national television by another man that she considered THE ONE.

Dr. Venus Nicolino and Dr. Ish Major, along with their secret weapon, Judge Lynn Toler, are back with a whole new series of exercises and drills that will shake the couples to their core. Over the course of 10 days of extreme relationship therapy, the doctors will provide the couples with essential tools to make one final, life changing decision: will they stay together or will they call it quits.

“Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars” is produced for WE tv by Thinkfactory Media.