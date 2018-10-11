It’s Ursher Baby: Usher Returns With New Album Set For Midnight
Twitter Gives An Unfiltered Reaction
Usher is making a surprise comeback with a new album on the horizon.
The R&B singer will drop his ninth studio album called A at midnight on Friday. He revealed the news on social media and by the looks of the trailer, it’s inspired by his hometown of Atlanta. Usher finds himself at the roller skating rink, the strip club and flying private jets in the short clip.
The project is produced by Atlanta’s very own Zaytoven so the trap beats are sure to be bountiful. Usher revealed the track listing and cover art for the album on Instagram, and he also posted previews for each song.
This will be Usher’s first album since Hard II Love, which dropped in 2016 and debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.
Twitter already seemed to be reacting to his latest album with mixed expectations.
Seems like we’ll have to wait and find out if the whole project is knocking or not.
Until then, you can check out the full track listing for A below:
1. “Stay at Home”
2. “ATA”
3. “Peace Sign”
4. “You Decide”
5. “Birthday”
6. “She Ain’t Tell Ya”
7. “Say What U Want”
8. “Gift Shop”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.