It’s Ursher Baby: Usher Returns With New Album Set For Midnight

Twitter Gives An Unfiltered Reaction

Usher is making a surprise comeback with a new album on the horizon.

The R&B singer will drop his ninth studio album called A at midnight on Friday. He revealed the news on social media and by the looks of the trailer, it’s inspired by his hometown of Atlanta. Usher finds himself at the roller skating rink, the strip club and flying private jets in the short clip.

The project is produced by Atlanta’s very own Zaytoven so the trap beats are sure to be bountiful. Usher revealed the track listing and cover art for the album on Instagram, and he also posted previews for each song.

This will be Usher’s first album since Hard II Love, which dropped in 2016 and debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

Twitter already seemed to be reacting to his latest album with mixed expectations.

Usher has been doing to much to try and be “hip” his last few albums. 😦 Imma just go listen to Confessions for the millionth time. — …TO FREEDOM (@BLEM4REAL) October 11, 2018

usher refuses to make grown-up music& it’s so funny. his older music is actually more mature than recent. benjamin button headass music.he’s 100% that nigga in the club who spends the whole night taking up mad space to do pop-lock routines by himself& stays til the lights come on — CeciATL (@CeciATL) October 11, 2018

I'm gonna give that Usher album a chance.. I hope he doesn't disappoint me — Harmonyღ (@_Harmonyxo) October 11, 2018

Usher’s new album bout to be harrrd! 🔥 them snippets got me hyped. — Lovelady Tha Wizard (@Lovelady96) October 11, 2018

Seems like we’ll have to wait and find out if the whole project is knocking or not.

Until then, you can check out the full track listing for A below:

1. “Stay at Home”

2. “ATA”

3. “Peace Sign”

4. “You Decide”

5. “Birthday”

6. “She Ain’t Tell Ya”

7. “Say What U Want”

8. “Gift Shop”