Call AAA: Twitter Roasts Terrence J For (Most Likely) Cheating & Being Caught In The Dumbest Way Ever

Jasmine Sanders Addresses Alleged Terrence J Side Chick Crash, But Twitter Is Still Dragging Him

Terrence J has folks all over scratching their heads for recent headlines, and now his girlfriend is finally (sorta) talking about it.

Earlier we reported that the “Safe Word” host was reportedly involved in what witnesses described as a hit-and-run crash. A source at the scene reported that Terrence J’s black McLaren plowed over a parking meter then slammed into a tree in Studio City, CA at around 12:30 am on Tuesday. But the real kicker was that Terrence was in the passenger’s seat, and authorities allege that it was an unknown female who actually crashed the car.

Now Terrence J’s girlfriend is confirming that she wasn’t in the car, so who was he with???

SMH. Folks online are running wild with speculation around what Terrence could’ve been running from, and they DON’T think it was the law. Was he REALLY caught creepin’ in the WORST way possible? Hit the flip to read the commentary on this, it’s worth it!