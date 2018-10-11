Pure Comedy: Nardwuar Gets Some Huge Laughs Out Of Jay Rock And TDE’s Newest Signee, Reason [Video]

Jay Rock And Reason Get The Special Nardwuar Treatment

When artists go to Canada, there’s only one thing they need to do: pay a visit to the one and only Nardwuar.

Luckily for us, when Jay Rock’s Redemption tour stopped in Vancouver, that’s exactly what he did. Plus, TDE’s firstborn Jay Rock is on tour with the label’s newest signee Reason, so he brought the little bro along with him, too.

Nardwuar has a way of making his guests giggle, and he definitely had that effect in this interview too. Both Rock and Reason are amazed at the personal information the Human Serviette pulls out about them, and their reactions are priceless. This video showcases perfectly just how well Reason gets along with the rest of the Top Dawg Ent squad, so if you’re already a fan of the West Coast rappers–you’ll love their newest addition.

Check out Nardwuar’s full interview with Jay Rock, featuring a special pop-up from Reason, below.