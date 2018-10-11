New Chunes For Tu Cabeza: Drake Rapea En Español On Bad Bunny’s Banger “Mia” [Video]

Bad Bunny Featuring Drake “Mia”

Drake aka @ChampagnePapi has taken his talents to yet another culture.

Latin trap rapper Bad Bunny asked Aubrey to tag along on his newly released single and accompanying music video for “Mia”.

Aubs verse is entirely in Spanish and we can only imagine the slander that Twitter is drumming up as we speak.

Check out the song and music video below.

Guess Spanish girls really do love him like Aventura. Thoughts on this song? Di la verdad.