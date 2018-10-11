Daddy’s Boy: Kanye West Called Donald Trump A Father Figure And Got Dragged Back To His Crashed Lexus
Kanye West Calls Donald Trump A Father Figure In Oval Office Meeting
Kanye West’s father is alive and well. In fact, Kanye was JUST with his father celebrating his victorious battle with cancer.
On October 2, Kanye tweeted out a photo of a plate of bugs with the caption:
My dad and I are going to eat this plate of bugs to celebrate him beating cancer. No more fear
However, none of that stopped Kanye from calling Donald Trump his “father figure” just moments ago while sitting in the Oval Office spouting off some manic gibberish about America.
The slander is rapidly building to a category 5…
Kanye is that one black friend every racist white person talks about.
— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) October 11, 2018
Flip the page to see some other reactions to Kanye’s d**khead diatribe.
Also, whoever if friends with Kanye, please tell him to change his cell phone password ASAP. pic.twitter.com/Gkg5kF4fB3
— deray (@deray) October 11, 2018
The camera man who zoomed in on Kanye’s phone is a whole creep.
Kanye’s password is only 000000 and now I’m less surprised his cousin stole that 💻 from him 😂 pic.twitter.com/fhIS9Svii2
— My King Brian (@mykingbrian) October 11, 2018
Can’t really argue with his logic.
.@MSNBC anchors @AliVelshi and @SRuhle have an absolute MELTDOWN after Kanye’s Oval Office meeting with @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/HPgkElLLF8
— The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 11, 2018
F***ing flummoxed.
Trump was even shocked by how much “boot licking” Kanye was ready to do
— The Old Man (@oldmanebro) October 11, 2018
You have to do a LOT of exemplary a$$-kissing to genuinely surprise a person who needs a$$-kissing like lungs need air.
Before and After Kanye said “I love Hillary” LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/c2wdj3AR3F
— 🧟♂️👑 (@DefNotSean) October 11, 2018
Kanye was about to get get Jazzy Jeffed out of massah’s house.
Kanye West: “This is our president! He has to be the freshest, the flyest, the flyest planes, the best factories” https://t.co/Dr5AsoaeCc pic.twitter.com/EAHWYV9kcA
— Variety (@Variety) October 11, 2018
Apparently Kanye’s president is fresh enough.
Imagine if the day after the Florida panhandle was torn up by a hurricane a climate expert was given the cable news exposure and face time with Trump that Kanye West just got.
— Schooley (@Rschooley) October 11, 2018
People’s entire lives have been destroyed and the president is playing reality TV politics with this unintelligible anus.
Obama on Kanye and Taylor Swift holds up okay … pic.twitter.com/1LrnrO1Ltk
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 11, 2018
We’re still not inviting Taylor Swift to the cookout, but at least she’s encouraging people to vote Democrat. We’ll allow this tweet.
Michael Rapaport speaks on Kanye West’s meeting with President Trump…thoughts? 👇🇺🇸🤔 @MichaelRapaport pic.twitter.com/oZX09WwO2G
— WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) October 11, 2018
Rage on, white man.
Kanye went from rapping “You see there’s leaders and there’s followers, but I’d rather be a dick than a swallower” to becoming Trump’s biggest dick swallower
— Mexican Rug Dealer (@chingon_m) October 11, 2018
These facts are WELL above average-sized.
This how I see Kanye now pic.twitter.com/uUyOouHYpA
— Ultralight Eric ✨ (@racialchameleon) October 11, 2018
Yup.
