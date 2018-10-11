Daddy’s Boy: Kanye West Called Donald Trump A Father Figure And Got Dragged Back To His Crashed Lexus

Kanye West Calls Donald Trump A Father Figure In Oval Office Meeting

Kanye West’s father is alive and well. In fact, Kanye was JUST with his father celebrating his victorious battle with cancer.

On October 2, Kanye tweeted out a photo of a plate of bugs with the caption:

My dad and I are going to eat this plate of bugs to celebrate him beating cancer. No more fear

However, none of that stopped Kanye from calling Donald Trump his “father figure” just moments ago while sitting in the Oval Office spouting off some manic gibberish about America.

“I love Hillary. I love everyone, but the campaign ‘I’m with her’ just didn’t make me feel — as a guy … it was something about this hat that made me feel like Superman,” famed musician Kanye West said of his MAGA hat while discussing masculinity, the economy and his brand pic.twitter.com/T06Z5tOSIU — POLITICO (@politico) October 11, 2018

The slander is rapidly building to a category 5…

Kanye is that one black friend every racist white person talks about. — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) October 11, 2018

