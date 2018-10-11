Privilege Beats Pudding: Sexual Assault Charge Against Harvey Weinstein Dismissed

Harvey Weinstein had a little bit of a luck and a lot of White privilege on his side Thursday morning when a New York judge dismissed one of the six sex assault charges against him.

BBC reports:

Prosecutors said actress Lucia Evans had given a witness a different version of the alleged sex assault from the one she had given them. Ms. Evans has told US media that Mr Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004. Five charges involving alleged sex assaults on two women remain. Mr Weinstein has denied all the charges.

Mr Weinstein’s lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said he would seek to have the remaining charges dismissed as well.

The Hollywood producer is having a much different outcome than fellow sexual assaulter Bill Cosby.

Prosecutor drops some criminal charges against Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/5c6NCNwPj4 pic.twitter.com/rLSZ4tsObx — The Hill (@thehill) October 11, 2018

Wonder why that could be?