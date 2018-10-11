Can’t Blame Nicki: Cardi Can’t Compete For Best New Artist At 2019 Grammys Because Of THIS

Cardi B Not Eligible For Best New Artist At 2019 Grammys

Bronx bombshell Cardi B has quite possibly had the best two years any artist on the come up has ever seen and she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Since her first chart-topping single “Bodak Yellow” broke records back in 2017, the Latina raptress has accumulated numerous accolades, married a member of the award-winning rap group, The Migos, and gave birth to her first child all while remaining on top of the Pop and Hip-Hop charts.

So how come the self-proclaimed “King of New York” can’t even compete for Best New Artist at the 2019 Grammy Awards?

According to Billboard, Cardi who earned two nominations at this year’s Grammys held in February, was not eligible for nomination because of her previous nominations.

The Grammys, which has adjusted the rules of Best New Artist over the years to keep up with the changing musical landscape, states that “any artist with a previous Grammy nomination as a performer” would not qualify.

If Cardi B had not released an album around the time she earned her first pair of nominations for “Bodak Yellow,” she could have qualified but because she had enough music to be eligible for Best New Artist at the 2018 show and earned prior nominations, she’s disqualified from the category.

You may remember the recent escalation in Cardi’s beef with Nicki Minaj, when she attacked Ms. Chun-Li with a stiletto at a show during NY Fashion Week, citing that Nicki talked isht about her daughter and continuously tried to “stop her bags”.

Some of the Bardi gang’s pointing fingers at Onika in this scenario, which seems a little far-fetched seeing as how Nicki Minaj has never taken home a Grammy herself.

What do you guys think??? Should Cardi be eligible for a Best New Artist Grammy?